Diaspora's global success: What India can learn from its overseas achievers

India now recognises the individual achievement of overseas Indians with a Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. Overseas Indians can now get an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card but would be even happier if they were allowed dual citizenship. India’s neighbours, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri-Lanka allow conditional dual citizenship. Only 30 countries in the world do not allow dual citizenship — mostly in Asia, including China, India, and Indonesia, and some in West Asia and Africa (see map). The concerns over security and loyalty that led India to deny dual citizenship at the time of independence may have had some logic then but are currently misplaced and should be reconsidered. Some ask whether overseas Indians contribute enough to India. They do send back huge remittances — the largest in the world — and could contribute even more.