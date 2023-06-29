Independent boards for all agencies

The essence of good organisation design is to reduce the concentration of power, to draw in many minds and many interests to shape all decisions and thus obtain a steady clip of better decisions. When many minds are at work, the ideas are better, and mistakes are minimised. Such good organisation design also takes us from individuals to institutions: Where people come and go, but the basic institutional design delivers good performance over decades.

A lot of Indian thinking on organisations, whether by design or default, is grounded in the great person theory, where organisations are supposed to work well when the right person is in charge. Thus, all success (or failure) is attributed to one person. This is surely a poor theory of the world. The working of institutions is shaped by the rules of the game, which establish the rules of information, incentives and power. Only in rudimentary organisations is all power concentrated in one person, and success or failure is attributable to one individual.