Transmission needs a level playing field

And indeed, India’s power transmission grid is now reckoned to be one of the best globally. It has become the largest synchronous interconnected electricity grid in the world with 4,71,341 circuit km of transmission lines as of January 2023. The significant accomplishment of this vast network has been the progressive integration of regional grids, leading to the realisation of “One Nation, One Grid, One Frequency” by December 31, 2013. This happened in tandem with a major policy initiative taken by the Ministry of Power to throw open the transmission sector to the private sector. Thus, as of March 2023, of the total circuit km of transmission lines, 38 per cent was with the Centre, 54 per cent with states, and 8 per cent with the private sector.

India’s power sector can be seen as a chain with four links: Fuels, generation, transmission and distribution. While much of the discussion focuses on fuels, generation and distribution, the transmission lines, which carry electricity across the length and breadth of the nation, and even across borders, are generally assumed to be quietly doing their job.