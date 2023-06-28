The dividend route to disaster

However, a company’s dividend distribution policy, even in the case of dividend stocks, is not solely about maximising the dividend of shareholders. It has multiple dimensions and therefore it is important to have a holistic and long-term vision while deciding on distributing net profit and/or free reserves. From a corporate governance perspective, dividend distribution policy has to be in perfect harmony with the investment and growth plans of a company. A company as a living entity has to grow in a sustainable manner while sharing part of its gains with shareholders. Therefore, apart from saving for rainy days, it is important to plan in advance for growth and diversification, and adapt to rapid changes in technology, especially in increasingly complex and uncertain times like the present.

It is raining dividends! And pouring in some quarters. As reported in this paper (Business Standard, June 7), the dividend ratios of several companies have gone up significantly, with many top payers more than doubling these in FY23. This is generally good news for shareholders, who are happy, and for the market and the economy. Promoters and promoter group entities, holding substantial shareholding in some of those companies, are happier, since in absolute terms they receive huge amounts.