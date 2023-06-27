The new world of public interest directors

The governor outlined a 10-point charter to ensure the safety and stability of the banking system. He emphasised that the quality of governance and management is critical to a bank’s success. He went on to list seven critical items that should be on the board’s agenda: Business strategy, financial reports and their integrity, risk, compliance, customer protection, financial inclusion and human resources.

For companies, the best time to borrow money is when they don’t need to. For banks, the best time to accumulate capital and strengthen processes is when times are good. It is this thinking that prompted Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold twin interactions on governance in banks. The first of these was with the boards of public sector banks, and a week later, with the boards of private sector banks. He reminded the boards that “risks often get overlooked or forgotten when things are going well.” Banks currently have a capital adequacy ratio of 16.1 per cent, the highest in a long while, with gross and net non-performing assets, or NPAs, at 4.41 per cent and 1.16 per cent respectively, the lowest in a long while. This then is the best time to focus on and strengthen the governance process and structures.