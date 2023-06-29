How the new tax regime changed indirect taxation

The government’s GST revenue between 2018-19 and 2023-24 — including the period affected by the Covid-19 pandemic — grew at a compound rate of 12.3 per cent. This shows buoyancy of 1.25, which is no mean achievement, particularly as there were significant rate rationalisation, and increase in exemption threshold and composition limits. In fact, the revenue increase was 30 per cent in 2021-22 and 22 per cent in 2022-23, reflecting buoyancy of 1.4. Over and above this increase, the increase so far in the current year has been around 12 per cent. This implies GST revenues have stabilised and would continue to grow at 1.1-1.2 buoyancy in the medium term. This revenue increase has also made states accept the positives of GST, and the shrill voices from stakeholders, commentators, and especially states, have completely vanished. One can say that GST implementation has led to benefits for all stakeholders, be it the government — states and the Centre — and taxpayers.

The first few years of the GST regime were marred by difficulties in implementation, especially the structure and technology. Some blamed the gov­­­e­­­r­n­ment for making very frequent changes in the initial period, but we need to appreciate that the government was nimble-footed and making necessary changes based on stakeholders’ feedback. In recent years, however, stakeholders’ feedback on GST has been positive.