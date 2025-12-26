India-China ties: Why pragmatic engagement matters more than trust

As a businessperson with no pretensions to expertise in the fields of foreign affairs, defence, and policy, I wonder if the two ascendant nations can do business together if they unravel the spaghetti of geopolitical relations. They should focus on trade, travel, and thought. Those were the very instruments of India-China relations for over 2,000 years anyway! We must reimagine the spirit of 1015 CE, when Chola Samudran sat opposite Song Zhenzhong to do business together; or the spirit of 1988, when Rajiv Gandhi and Li Peng signed a momentous cooperation agreement.

My experience of China is through visits for my employers. By now, Unilever has a $4 billion business in China, while the Tata group does a business of about $8 billion per annum. Of course, there are difficulties and challenges, but business investment, mutual benefits, and learning are the rewards for the toil. China is economically far ahead of India, which may have to play the “younger brother” as China did culturally a century ago. When Rabindranath Tagore visited China in the 1920s, renowned Chinese intellectual Liang Qichao remarked that India and China were like two brothers. “India is ahead of us, and we, like the little brother, followed behind.”