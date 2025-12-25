India's state-wise investment gap has deeper roots than just poverty

A project in capex represents an intention to set up an additional productive capacity in India. This database covers both government and private sector projects, with economic activities spanning manufacturing, services and infrastructure. However, since the database relies on formal announcements regarding the intention, initiation, and completion of projects, it focuses on larger projects undertaken in the economy. Yet, factors that support large-scale investment could create forward and backward linkages, encouraging the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. This piece, therefore, focuses on available information on investments in larger projects.

To understand investment across states, the new projects category is a useful point of reference. These represent intentions. Since announcements can fluctuate considerably across years, let us look at total announcements over a 10-year period from 2015 to 2024. As one would expect, Maharashtra tops the list with a share of over 15 per cent of total investment. The following three states — Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha — present a more diverse picture. Together these states account for 42 per cent of total new investment. In terms of per capita income, however, they are quite different — Gujarat is among the high-income states, Andhra Pradesh among the middle-income states, and Odisha is a low-income state. In other words, new investments are not concentrated only in high per capita income states. Agglomeration benefits do not seem to be the primary driver of new investment decisions. To explore what else matters, we look at two other aspects here.