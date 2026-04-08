India's governance excels in emergencies, but falters in long term reforms

Covid was the first test case since then. Admittedly no country in the world was prepared for the pandemic, and each initially struggled for a coherent response. In India, there has been justifiable satisfaction at the speed with which the vaccine was rolled out, and the government’s proactive fiscal responses that somewhat cauterised the impact for the poor. Fading in public memory is the virulent Delta phase of the virus when death rates soared, as citizens simply died for lack of access to a hospital bed, oxygen, ventilators and basic nursing. The virus fully exposed India’s sub-Saharan standards of health care and successive governments’ abdication of responsibility towards this critical component of human development over the years. In that nightmare period, officialdom vanished from public view — except when it came to fiercely contesting high death statistics against all the evidence (the fact that Donald Trump’s America and Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil did worse on this score must offer little comfort).