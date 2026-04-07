The Covid lessons: West Asia conflict can also be used to usher in reforms

Two, as during the Covid year, the government could use the current year as an opportunity to introduce some long-pending legislative reforms to improve the ease of doing business and attract foreign direct investment. Land acquisition laws, agriculture reform laws and further changes in the goods and services tax (GST) are among them. The Covid year of 2020-21 saw the Modi government bring about changes in labour and agriculture laws, but these ran into problems. Labour law changes were finally notified after a long wait of more than five years. Changes in agriculture laws were rolled back in the face of farmers’ agitation. GST rates saw a major rationalisation in September 2025. But more needs to be done, for instance, including petrol and diesel within the GST system. The Covid year’s mistakes of inadequate consultation should not be repeated. Let there be a more open discussion with farmers’ bodies and states and at the GST Council to bring about necessary changes in agricultural and GST laws. A crisis could be an opportunity for ushering in reforms.