The Covid lessons: West Asia conflict can also be used to usher in reforms

The government has already slashed the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide some financial cushion to oil refining and marketing companies. On an annualised basis, the Centre’s revenue loss could be around ₹1.3-1.7 trillion, according to some estimates. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has admitted the enormity of the challenges arising out of the conflict in West Asia, but has reminded the country that the government has fiscal space to maintain its capital expenditure programme, the flexibility to reduce interest rates and the resources to provide targeted support to affected sectors. This would imply that the government is gearing up for a major slippage in its deficit, since its expenditure commitment would rise significantly during the year, even as revenues could shrink compared to what was projected in the Budget in February. The year, thus, could be a replay of the Covid year of 2020-21, although the impact on public finances in 2026-27 would not be that severe.