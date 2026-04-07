Rewiring power for a new era: India's energy transition is too cautious

Finally, a system dominated by renewables will still need firming capacity beyond storage alone. That is where nuclear energy, including small modular reactors, comes in. India’s target of achieving 100 Gw of nuclear capacity by 2047 is both strategically important and increasingly indispensable. With the policy framework already in place, the focus now should shift to execution, beginning with early project tenders and a clear, sustained pipeline.

Still, India must not look towards escaping from one dependency only to walk into another. The clean energy transition will be strategically durable only if it addresses the critical mineral value chain. These minerals — such as lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements — are essential inputs for clean technologies. China remains the dominant refiner for nearly all strategic minerals, with an average market share of 70 to 90 per cent. India will need to diversify critical mineral feedstocks, build up its midstream processing capabilities and leverage international strategic partnerships for technology transfer and capacity building.