India’s leapfrog moment: A coordinated push can reshape growth path

India has begun each of these transitions. The production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the massive renewable energy buildout, the semiconductor programme, and the AI mission all represent genuine commitments. The constraint is not vision, but scale. Each initiative, taken alone, is well below the threshold required to be transformative. The leapfrog opportunity requires that they be pursued together.

Most importantly, this leapfrog moment demands a fundamental shift in how India deploys capital. India’s financial system remains geared to short-duration lending; all three transformations require five- to 10-year commitments at high risk. What is needed is a constellation of investment vehicles — sovereign funds modelled on and scaled well beyond the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) as well as corporate consortia collectively committing hundreds of billions of dollars to long-duration infrastructure and high-payoff research. We also need capital markets that structurally support such allocations through appropriate portfolio mandates for pension funds, insurance companies, and domestic institutions. China has mobilised state-directed capital at this scale. The European Union is debating the same architecture through the Draghi report. India must build its own version.