RBI policy expectations: Safeguarding growth amid a supply shock

In contrast, the West Asia crisis has emerged at a time of elevated inflation in DMs (2.5 per cent in 2025) and already high public debt (110 per cent of GDP). Consequently, both fiscal and monetary support are far more limited than during Covid-19. This is evident in the ECB’s willingness to raise rates amid upside inflation risks, while the US Fed can, at best, keep rates steady and look through a supply shock.

India also faces constrained policy flexibility. General government debt remains elevated at 82.3 per cent of GDP in 2025-26 (FY26), compared with around 70 per cent in the pre-Covid period. This crisis has emerged at a time when markets were already grappling with heavy central and state bond supply. Fiscal policy, which is better suited to addressing supply-side shocks, is therefore bearing the brunt of the adjustment. The Centre has moved swiftly by cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel, while the residual shock is being absorbed by oil marketing companies (OMCs), which are incurring losses. Subsidy expenditure on fertilisers and LPG is also likely to rise. The resulting risk of fiscal slippage is estimated at 0.3 per cent of GDP in FY27, implying persistent upward pressure on bond yields.