India's manufacturing blind spot: Industrial success needs mature products

The second task is to build technology capabilities. Unlike the PLI schemes, which assumed firms already had the necessary technology, NREPM should focus on building those capabilities. The Indian Institutes of Technology, the National Institutes of Technology, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research laboratories, and other leading engineering institutions should become the programme’s anchor institutions. Based on their expertise, each should take responsibility for a set of industrial products, study the world’s best designs, reverse engineer them, develop improved prototypes and transfer the technology to Indian manufacturers. Success should be measured by products commercialised, imports replaced and exports generated — not by research papers. Institutions and teams that achieve these outcomes should be rewarded accordingly.