What makes a board tick: Why culture matters more than compliance

On culture, the directors said it did not happen by accident — the best boards worked at it constantly, like deliberately asking every director for views, setting aside time for the counter-argument, and making sure quieter voices get heard. Boards with directors from varied backgrounds also seem better at avoiding groupthink, since different perspectives make blind spots harder to miss.

When they were asked to choose three areas where their board needed improvement the most, board composition and director succession planning were at the top, cited by 52 per cent of the directors. Close behind were board evaluation and the culture of continuous improvement, identified by 44 per cent of the respondents. And 39 per cent of the directors identified the quality and flow of information from management to the board as the third-most common improvement area — the same area 50 per cent of the directors called “strength” earlier in the survey. Information flow, in other words, is both the board’s best asset and its most common complaint.