What makes a board tick: Why culture matters more than compliance

More than half the directors (54 per cent) said committee functioning was one of their board’s strongest areas. This is not surprising; boards have spent recent years reworking committee structures, rewriting charters, and renaming committees to handle new responsibilities like cybersecurity and artificial-intelligence oversight.
India tells a similar story, at scale. IiAS, the firm where I work, has counted around 626 committees across BSE- and National Stock Exchange-listed companies — many are just differently labelled versions of the same charter, and a few exist only for a narrow, one-off task. Still, the same patterns show up here: A handful of regulator-mandated committees (audit, nomination and remuneration, corporate social responsibility, and risk management) do most of the real work; complex areas get their own dedicated committee; and new issues usually get folded into an existing committee’s charter rather than triggering a new one.