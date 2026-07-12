India-UK origin rules trust exporters; subject to verification later

QVC measures the originating content in the finished product. It may be calculated through the build-down method, which deducts non-originating materials from the value of the product, or the build-up method, which directly measures originating materials. Where Annexure A prescribes Standard QVC, build-down requires at least 40 per cent of the ex-works price or 45 per cent of the FOB value; build-up requires 35 per cent of either value. The calculation must be supported by costing and input records.