What's next for insurance after 100% FDI: Governance challenges ahead

The second challenge concerns governance, now that foreign promoters are permitted to exercise complete ownership and control of the board of an Indian insurer (subject only to the requirement of appointing one resident Indian chief executive officer or chairman). This is a marked departure from earlier conditions that restricted foreign investors from exercising effective control over the insurer’s board. However, given that operational control can now rest entirely offshore, the Irdai may need to ensure strict implementation of, and compliance with, corporate governance norms so that any accountability gaps are narrowed. For effective supervision, establishing a robust two-way channel with overseas regulators could assist the Irdai in evaluating the financial strength, track record, and home-country standing of foreign investors swiftly and accurately. This will also facilitate the coordination of cross-border supervision. If a foreign promoter’s group entity faces regulatory action in another jurisdiction, formal supervisory arrangements with foreign regulators will enable Irdai to intervene early, ring-fence the Indian entity, and protect policyholders’ interests.