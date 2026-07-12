The missing human growth factor: Bridging India's human-capital deficit

If India is to transform its much-vaunted “demographic dividend” from a ticking time bomb into an economic engine, it must dramatically pivot. First, public funding must aggressively target foundational childhood health and education in early years. Second, vocational training should be integrated directly into the schooling cycle, shifting the educational metric to employability. Third, the state must forge deep, institutional partnerships between industries and training centres, dynamically updating the curricula. These are the bare minimum steps. But then these ideas are all known and have been articulated many times by experts. The question is: Are we serious enough to implement them with results and accountability? India can continue down its current path, celebrating headline-grabbing GDP figures driven by government spending on capital-intensive projects and elite service sectors. But until New Delhi closes the vast human-capital deficit, even moving into a higher-middle-income category will be a struggle.