Film celebrity held liable for no-show at event, ordered to refund fee

Moushumi Chatterjee, alias Indira Mukherjee, an actress residing in Mumbai, is a famous film celebrity who makes guest appearances on payment of a fee. Her guest appearance was arranged through her Nashik agent, Deepali Chavan.

It was decided to pay ₹3 lakh to the actress and ₹50,000 to the agent as their professional fees. The actress demanded an advance of ₹2 lakh, which was also paid. She also demanded return air tickets for herself and two team members, along with hotel accommodation. These arrangements were made, and rooms were booked at Hotel Marriott in Goa. Additionally, ₹1.25 lakh was demanded in cash for expenses, which was handed over to her agent.

Some senior doctors settled abroad were also invited to the get-together. Some of them met the actress at the airport and welcomed her when she arrived a day before the event. The balance of the fee was also paid to the actress.

On the day of the event, the agent informed Dr Wankhede that the actress would shift to another hotel if she did not like the one booked for her. Dr Wankhede agreed to bear the charges if the actress wanted to stay elsewhere.