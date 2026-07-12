The poor's savings: The next frontier for NPCI and RBI Innovation Hub

High costs of frequent small-ticket transactions cannot be passed on to the poor customer by way of lower interest. In the case of loans, the lender controls cash flows by specifying a repayment schedule. In structuring a flexible savings product, factoring in volatile cash flows of the poor is complex. Bankers do not like such products because they do not fit into their cash management. Therefore, legacy institutions do not innovate on savings.

The regularity with which the poor are scammed with savings as bait shows two things: There is an appetite for savings, and there is no dearth of imagination and innovation. But this happens under the radar. Ponzi schemes, chit funds and even lightly regulated residuary non-banking finance companies like Sahara which were shut down demonstrate that the poor have an appetite to save. Other innovations in this space skirt the regulations. At one time, experiments by the Kshetriya Grameen Financial Services in Odisha and Tamil Nadu offered money-market mutual funds to the poor. The logic was that those were liquid and flexible, and had a positive return and mimicked an accumulating savings account. While being relatively safe instruments, those were not without market risks and had no insurance cover, and therefore were not to be offered to the poor.