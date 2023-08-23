Indian Chess is having a moment. Pragganandhaa in World Cup final is proof

Just about a year ago, a team consisting of D Gukesh (Born May 2006), R Praggnanandhaa (August 2005), Nihal Sarin (July 2004), Raunak Sadhwani (Dec 2005) and B Adhiban (Aug 1992) won a bronze medal in the Open Section at the Chennai Chess Olympiad. Their female compatriots also won bronze.

This was the best result India had ever had in a monster event with teams from 186 nations. The medallists did not celebrate, however. They were all deeply disappointed, and so were many Team India fans. Both teams were gunning for gold, and they came very close.



At the time of writing, one of the members of that “bronze team”, Praggnanandhaa, is playing the World Number 1, Magnus Carlsen, in the finals of the FIDE World Cup in Baku. Pragg, who celebrated his 18th birthday while playing this event, has beaten the world no 2 and world no 3 to reach the finals. He’s also guaranteed a spot in the next World Championship cycle. By objective standards, this would already be considered a great achievement. But Pragg will undoubtedly be disappointed if he cannot beat Carlsen. Coming second isn’t good enough for him.

That generational shift in attitude exemplifies the revolution in Indian chess. Readers will have noticed that most of the players mentioned above are very young. You can add Arjun Erigaisi (Born Sep 2003) and several others to the list of young hopefuls.



Those youngsters are all grandmasters, and along with veterans like Vidit Gujrathi, who’s all of 29, Adhiban and Harikrishna (37), they’ve had impressive accomplishments in the recent past. India, for example, won the online Olympiad in 2020. Four Indians made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, an incredible achievement in a Wimbledon-style knockout format. Pragg has actually beaten Carlsen five times and lost to him seven times with several draws thrown in. So he has reasons to fancy his chances.

Multiple world champion Viswanathan Anand says, “This current crop of young talent is a golden generation,” while Carlsen reckons India will have multiple world champions very soon. This rise to the top is almost unbelievable, given that Anand was India’s very first grandmaster (the highest title in chess) back in 1987, and he carried the torch almost alone in the 1990s.



The 53-year-old Anand, who describes himself as semi-retired, is still among the World Top 10, but he was recently overtaken as India’s number one by Gukesh, who lost to Carlsen in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Gukesh incidentally has not only made it to the World Top 10 at age 17; he has a good chance of also qualifying for the World Championship cycle despite being edged out of the World Cup by Carlsen.

Obviously, given the World Cup performance and the Olympiads, et al., there are quite a few talented Indians at the top of the chess ladder. But they aren’t wild cards that have appeared from nowhere, unlike in the era when Anand first came into the limelight.



They are actually at the apex of a vast pyramid. A few statistics emphasise how deep the Indian chess ecosystem is. Approximately 39,000 Indians are rated players (which means they have played a rated tournament sometime). Around 10,000 of them have played in a tournament within the last year. That’s the base of the pyramid. The 20th edition of the Delhi International Open attracted over 1,000 local participants, for example, as well as GMs from over 18 countries, who battled it out for Rs 45 lakh in prize money.

At the apex of that pyramid, India has 83 Grandmasters (if we include two who have completed title requirements but have not yet received the formal title). This includes two women with the GM title. More than half of these GMs are under 20, which is a sign the demographic dividend is paying off, at least in this narrow sphere. There are 2 Indians (Gukesh and Anand) in the World Top 10, six in the Top 30, and nine in the Top 100. There are eight Indian women in the Top 100 Women’s list. There are an incredible 21 Indians in the list of the World’s Top 100 Juniors (players under 20).



Another data point that helps gauge general interest is: Over 1.2 million Indians subscribe to the popular Chessbase India YouTube channel. Not surprisingly, there is also sponsorship available from India Inc., given the level of interest.

Interest is also spread across regions. Take the Indian Top 10 as an example. Gukesh, Anand and Pragg are from Chennai, which remains the Indian chess ecosystem's epicentre. But Vidit is from Nasik, Harikrishna is from Guntur, Arjun Erigaisi is from Warangal, Nihal Sarin is from Thrissur, Sunilduth Naranayanan is from Trivandrum, Aryan Chopra is from Delhi, Luke Leon Mendonca is from Goa. There are clusters of GMs from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolkata and Delhi, apart from Chennai and Hyderabad.



While Chennai has the two best-known coaching centres run by GM R B Ramesh (who trains Pragg) and Anand, there are good coaches everywhere, and many schools offer chess as an extracurricular activity.

But while a good coach is a force multiplier, at least part of the reason for the Indian chess explosion is that the game is very digitally driven, and so are Gen Z and Gen Alpha. In earlier eras, Indians struggled for lack of timely information and study material, and there was an absence of coaches who could teach basics, let alone nuances.



That started changing in the 1990s. Anand and Kasparov both pioneered the use of electronic databases in the mid-1990s, with around 5,000 games available digitally. Now, commonly available electronic databases contain millions of GM games annotated by experts. These can be searched and studied to improve preparation or understand any sort of position. Any old smartphone equipped with a free program plays better chess than Carlsen, so analysis doesn’t absolutely require human oversight from a coach.

You can also play chess on the Internet 24/7 – at any given time, a couple of million games are going on. The biggest online platform, Chess.com, averages 38 million games daily on the website, and Lichess (the second most popular platform) also does 10 million. In addition, streamers like GM Hikaru Nakamura (World No 3) analyse games in channels that millions of subscribers track.