Iran war tightens squeeze on India's diplomacy amid shifting alliances

India became an observer at Centcom in October 2020 and stationed a representative at the Navcent (naval wing of Centcom) in Bahrain soon thereafter. India is a member of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) under Centcom, which has 47 members and takes part in the task forces on counter-piracy and maritime security. This allows the Indian Navy to synchronise its activities with Centcom partners.

Against this background, India may have had less room for manoeuvre in responding to the Iran war and articulating a more balanced posture. The Iranian official statements on India’s less than supportive stance has been muted but Iranian media has been openly critical. India has been accused of being complicit in the US and Israeli attacks against Iran. It has been criticised for not speaking up when the US torpedoed an Iranian vessel with young naval cadets that had taken part in the Milan naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy and was sailing off the coast of Sri Lanka in international waters. Though unsubstantiated, Iranian media has accused India of being aware of the plan to attack the Iranian vessel and of failing to prevent it. On Chabahar Port in Iran, which India has been building as an alternative access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, it is accused of economic abandonment. In contrast, Pakistan is praised for being a brotherly country, a reliable partner, a genuine mediator and working tirelessly for peace. India-Iran relations appear to have hit a low point.