Jal Jeevan 2.0 must deliver water, not just more tap connections

From the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s most ambitious and the world’s largest rural drinking water programme — the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). It aimed to provide tap connections to all 193.5 million rural households by 2024, with a total outlay of ₹3.60 trillion (Central share: ₹2.08 trillion). JJM marked a decisive departure from its predecessors by shifting measurement from habitations to individual households, mandating community ownership through Pani Samitis, and building source sustainability into its design. After seven decades of independence, the announcement of India’s first explicit commitment to universal rural tap water was indeed historic.