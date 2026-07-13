Can India innovate? The innovation gap starts with its largest companies

The narrative around India is quite gloomy at the moment. One of the biggest pushbacks is that India is losing the artificial intelligence (AI) race. Any business model that depends on selling billable hours of skilled employees is bound to be disrupted, so goes the bear thesis. There is also a strong perception that India is not good at innovation. We are lagging in most of the new industrial sectors, be it electric vehicles and battery storage, biologics, humanoids or renewables. We spend only 0.65 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on research & development (R&D), substantially below the norm of 2.5-3 per cent in most other large economies.