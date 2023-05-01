Labour laws' fairness challenge



There Then in April, Tamil Nadu made similar amendments, though it withdrew the changes on Monday after sustained criticism from Opposition parties and trade unions. Several other states, including Uttar Pradesh, are also reported to be contemplating similar amendments to their own labour regulations. Reports suggest that the 12-hour work shift — as opposed to the eight or nine hours a day that was earlier allowed — has been at the request of several global contract manufacturing firms that have set up shop.

Any change in labour laws typically leads to heated debates, and the recent move by a few states to allow 12-hour workdays is no exception. In February, Karnataka made a few tweaks to its labour laws — allowing 12-hour workdays, an increase in overtime from 75 hours to 145 hours in three months, and finally allowing women to work in the night shift. These changes, however, remain subject to a cap of 48 hours of work in a week.