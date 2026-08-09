Learning from self-help groups: Making small savings work for the poor

Whenever one talks of small savings of the poor, the refrain is that unit economics does not work for a large bank. This is where we need to learn from informal systems, much the way microcredit learnt from informal systems. We need to understand the pain point and address it, rather than take a paternalistic view. The customers may not be able to read and write, but they are not idiots. They understand the value propositions and are not bothered about the transmission of a few basis points following a monetary policy interest-rate modification. In microcredit, the focus is on access, ease of transaction, and proximity rather than competing on pricing. A similar approach must be adopted in formalising the savings of the poor. In most of the informal arrangements we find that the poor look for safety, proximity and ease of transactions rather than returns. In some cases, they even pay to put their savings away. Therefore, policymakers may look at experimenting with a lower interest (thereby costs) for small retail repetitive savings in order to encourage the poor to save, by solving for access.