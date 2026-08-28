Modinomics vs Manmohanomics: Right, wrong, and the in-between

Two, I would readily concede the point about centralisation as the hallmark of the Modi government. But centralisation is not an unmixed evil. It was what enabled a coherent and conservative fiscal and monetary response when everyone and his aunt was asking for endless central payouts during Covid. It was centralisation that enabled the Modi government to implement direct benefits transfers, implement the goods and services tax, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and the deregulatory reforms now underway. It does not make sense for a former finance minister, under whom banks saw an unprecedented rise in bad debt, to pretend that cronyism did not exist earlier. Banks were being ordered to make loans they would otherwise have refused. The IBC, for the first time, ensured that businessmen making bad decisions using public money were forced to let go of their companies. Earlier, governments nationalised bad debt, and allowed private businessmen to retain their profitable companies. Centralisation may be good when the policy is directionally right. It may be bad when it isn’t — as was the case with demonetisation.