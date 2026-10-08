Tata rift echoes beyond Bombay House

Fourth, families will streamline their shareholding. Many groups still carry layers of crossholdings, investment companies and informal arrangements dating back decades. Families will collapse these into single holding vehicles, trusts or even individual names, to put control on a clearer legal footing. This is critical because today’s fault lines often run within families, not with outsiders — the Chhabrias at Finolex, the Kirloskars, the Kalyanis and Hiremaths — to name just a few. These cases show how fragile even documented settlements, holding companies, trusts and wills can be.

In 1983, families protected control by raising their stakes. A bigger stake may not be enough if pressure comes from within. The current episode exposes friction that legal drafting cannot resolve. The businesses that come through will be those that plan succession early, apply their own rules consistently and leave management to professionals — they can work with. Such relationships rest on mutual trust and a shared long-term vision. The question now will no longer be whether someone is the best CEO in the market, but whether the controlling and minority shareholders, the boards and managements will align, to pull in the same direction.