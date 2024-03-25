New electric vehicle scheme links lower import duty with FDI

The duty foregone will be capped at Rs 6,484 crore or the committed investment, whichever is lower. The LoA will be issued after the eligible entity submits a bank guarantee for the duty foregone or Rs 4,150 crore, whichever is higher and it will be encashed if the stipulated minimum investment is not made or the prescribed DVA not achieved. The new scheme will be in addition to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for EVs and advanced chemistry cells and the two phases of schemes for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME). The new scheme will be implemented through a Project Monitoring Agency (PMA). The procedural details of the scheme will be notified within 120 days.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.