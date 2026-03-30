New Securities Code misses its statutory purpose, leaves investors exposed

Under the Code, however, investor protection risks being recast as access to an adversarial forum. Providing an ombudsperson to enable an investor to prosecute a complaint is, in substance, little different from establishing a civil court and asking the consumer to litigate. That is dispute resolution, not regulatory protection.

The design of the ombudsperson raises a deeper concern. Globally, an ombudsman derives legitimacy from independence, an institutional buffer between the citizen and the system. That legitimacy flows from distance: From executive control, regulatory hierarchy, and organisational incentives. The Code collapses this distance by requiring Sebi to designate one of its own officers as ombudsperson. This merely rebrands an internal officer as an ombudsperson, who remains subject to the same service rules, career progression, and institutional culture. Even where officers act with complete integrity, the perception of neutrality is inevitably weakened.