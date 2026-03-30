Digital data can't match managerial intuition on consumer needs, trends

A highly tech-savvy chief minister who occupied office at the turn of the millennium was admired for his cutting-edge modernity and his data-driven approach to his job. It was often said, half in jest, that he was the darling of the non-voting elite of Nariman Point. A consultant from one of the many top firms he had engaged, proudly reported that with their help, the CM reviewed data on cases relating to health problems the state faced, one district at a time, every Thursday morning. When he did not get elected for another term, his corporate admirers debated whether Indians were ready for such evolved and efficient governance. Post-election vox pop on TV channels and political analysts reporting from the field said that he would have fared much better had he spent more time among the people. It would have helped him overcome the blind spots in his understanding of their concerns, as well as gain the benefit of being seen by them as someone who listens.