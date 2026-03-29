India must overhaul its electricity model to reduce energy vulnerability

The external environment has given us fresh concerns about our domestic vulnerabilities. The conflict involving Iran disrupts energy markets and alters the calculus of risk. For India, the macroeconomic implications of oil-price shocks have been a problem since the early 1970s. The structural weakness is visible in the data. Imported crude oil constitutes 21.7 per cent of the total energy supply. Imported natural gas accounts for an additional 2.6 per cent. These add up to a vulnerability of 24.3 per cent. The strategic literature in India has long documented the risks of this dependence, upon a politically unstable region. The intellectual consensus favours a transition. There is a ready answer: We are blessed, the Indian landmass receives abundant solar radiation. Modern technologies for renewables offer the foundations for energy independence.