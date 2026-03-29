West Asia conflict: Anti-dumping duties need a downstream impact test

World Trade Organisation data show that India is the highest user of anti-dumping measures. From January 1, 1995 to June 30, 2025, out of a total of 4,793 anti-dumping actions, India accounted for 854 compared to 700 by the United States, 379 by the European Union and 273 by China. In the first half of 2025 alone, India notified 31 anti-dumping actions to the WTO compared to 78 by all other countries put together.

The DGTR only examines whether there is dumping, material injury to domestic producers and a causal link between the two. Unlike earlier years, the finance ministry does not act mechanically on every DGTR recommendation, and some review of downstream impact now appears to exist. Yet 41 anti-dumping notifications were issued in 2025. That suggests the need for a stronger system to assess the impact on downstream users. It is perhaps time to consider whether such examination by an independent body should be mandatory before the government acts on the DGTR recommendations.