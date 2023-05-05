Nowhere people



Among the most ancient forest nomads, the Hakki Pikki are traditionally foragers, bird trappers and healers. They have reinvented themselves as medicine men in recent years and in countries such as Sudan, where affordability and faith in traditional healing systems play a big role, they have built a reputation for their cures. But in these markets and within India, their existence is on the fringes, as is that of many other nomadic tribes, who are all struggling to rebuild the socio-economic niches that they once operated out of.

As the strife in Sudan roils the streets of Darfur and Khartoum and sets up a scramble among the stranded expatriate community to get back home, there has been an unexpected fallout in India. The crisis has focused attention on an Indian tribe that few know about—the Hakki Pikki, whose members are caught in the crossfire—and cast a light on the near-invisible existence of nomadic tribes in the country.