Although this is also the dilemma of the Trinamool Congress, its leader Mamata Banerjee has carefully chosen not to front-load Opposition unity efforts with the potential difficulty of accommodating the Congress and the Left parties. In some other big states, the anti-BJP opposition parties have already had the experience of working together.

Kejriwal's behaviour suggests that his presence at the opposition meeting has no more than symbolic significance. He has wrested space from the Congress in Delhi and in Punjab and can hardly afford seat-sharing with it. Therefore, despite his anti-BJP stance, he may not count for much in Opposition unity.