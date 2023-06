To create an effective challenge, some opposition parties want to follow the principle of the dominant party in each state, dictating seat adjustments. But it is uncertain whether this rule will work everywhere. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a case in point. He tried to force a distance in Patna between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress by demanding unequivocal support against the Centre's ordinance that abrogated his government's power of making bureaucratic appointments.

The first meeting for Opposition unity in 2024 was overshadowed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit. However, that does not diminish the importance of 15 Opposition parties agreeing to contest the next general election together. The next meeting will be in Shimla on July 10 or 12.