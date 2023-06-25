Incentivise eco-friendly fertilisers

Consumer demand for the products grown without the use of toxic chemicals is steadily climbing. The agro-chemicals industry has, consequently, started responding to these developments. Many manufacturers of fertilisers, pesticides, and plant-growth hormones are now diversifying their production portfolios. They are putting up capacities to produce biological agro-inputs at their existing plants, or are setting up units for this purpose. Start-ups are playing a noteworthy role in producing and promoting bio-products. While 100 per cent replacement of conventional fertilisers and pesticides with their biological counterparts is neither feasible nor advisable, the trend of greater use of environment- and health-compatible biological farm inputs needs certainly to be encouraged. The ideal situation, according to experts, would be to promote conjunctive use of chemical and biological inputs to achieve optimal results. Many start-ups are offering innovative solutions to farmers’ crop protection-related problems based on this concept. Biofertilisers and biopesticides are deemed imperatives for sustainable agriculture.

The growing awareness of the need to reduce the application of chemicals in agriculture is spurring the use of their safer eco-friendly alternatives like biofertilisers and biopesticides. Most of these are equally or, in some cases, more effective in promoting plant growth and protecting crops from pests, diseases, and other adverse factors. More importantly, they do not damage basic resources like soil and water. The indiscriminate use of pesticides, chemical fertilisers, and other synthetic yield-boosters has done considerable damage to soils, and has polluted water resources, in most areas where modern input-based intensive agriculture is in vogue. What is worse, pests and pathogens have started acquiring immunity against these chemical formulations. New and mutated versions of existing pests and diseases have also begun to emerge.