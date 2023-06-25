Gains from LLMs for India

What happens when workers are given these tools? A small literature is now springing up, understanding the gains. “Generative AI at Work”, by Erik Brynjolfsson, Danielle Li & Lindsey R Raymond, April 2023, did some measurement in the field of customer support. They found gains of 14 per cent for weak employees and no gains for skilled employees. That could work very well for India in two ways. If workers in India are inferior to those seen in a first-world organisation, these tools could give the Indian workforce a leg-up and help close the gap. Within India, there is a very large low-capability workforce. LLMs could help make these workers gain enough productivity to be useful.

At an intuitive level, it’s useful to think of the LLM as a mediocre worker that has read the entire Internet and, in addition, artlessly makes things up. What is amazing is that this employee has read the entire Internet! But there are three pitfalls. First, most of the text on the Internet is problematic (and this is going to get worse, as the mass of the Internet is about to go up a hundred-fold with LLM-generated content springing up). Second, this employee is mediocre and lacks critical sense in assembling the pieces that have been read, in judging what is sound and what isn’t, and in forming a coherent picture. Third, this employee thinks nothing about making things up and slipping them into the work.