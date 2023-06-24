Phas gaye re Obama

Heads of state or chief executives of nations would almost never be seen saying halfway unfriendly things to their foreign counterparts, least of all admonish them in public. Often enough they might do so through proxies, private enough to maintain a distance from their government, but close enough for the world to understand who the message is from. Think President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

The headline isn’t a typing mix-up but borrowed from the title of a brilliant 2010 Subhash Kapoor film. The reference now, as you may have guessed, is to former US President Barack Obama’s sharp criticism of Narendra Modi on the very day of his summit with Joe Biden in Washington DC. As you’d expect, he drew immediate anger from Mr Modi’s fans. His lucrative paid-speaking career may be over in India, at least for now.