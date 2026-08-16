Buzzing :

Muthoot FinCorp Q1Weekly Economy WrapFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationWhatsApp Pay GrowthScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Opinion / Columns / Gen AI is rewriting how the world buys, spends as technology shapes choices

Gen AI is rewriting how the world buys, spends as technology shapes choices

As the first cohort surrounded by AI and media from birth, Gen Alpha's tech fluency is intuitive and its consumption behaviour is different

artificial intelligence, Technology, Millennials, Gen Z
premium
Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 9:03 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Millennials, Gen Z and the emerging Gen Alpha are reshaping global markets through an unprecedented demand for value, convenience, personalisation and sustainability. As digital natives, these younger generations not only shop for themselves but also heavily direct household spending. For companies, deciphering their habits has become a priority.
 
According to popular consensus, millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, Gen Z between 1997 and 2012, and Gen Alpha from 2013 to the mid-2020s.
 
As customer expectations evolve, insight has become more important than ever. Traditional market-research methods are no longer enough, as businesses need real-time intelligence to understand changing attitudes. Artificial intelligence and generative AI (GenAI) are transforming how organisations collect, analyse and act on consumer data. These technologies can improve customer experience through personalised recommendations, stronger engagement and quicker responses to changing market conditions. AI models, behavioural analytics and neuroscience-based approaches are also offering deep insight into the subconscious factors that shape consumer decisions. As a result, neuromarketing is becoming a valuable tool for understanding consumer motivations and preferences.
 
However, the future of AI-powered insights will be shaped by concerns about sustainability. Although AI can help organisations improve efficiency, reduce waste and optimise operations, its considerable energy demands are under scrutiny. As environmental awareness becomes central to consumer decision-making, technology companies will face greater pressure to develop energy-efficient algorithms and computing systems.
 
An example of AI-driven product development involved George Young, a scientist at Rockwell Automation in the United States. He was engaged by a global leader in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories to address a challenge: Reducing the development cycle for simple products, which typically took between six and eight months. Consumer feedback indicated that customers wanted new shoe models to be introduced every few weeks.
 
Young established a database on the colours, shapes and fabric textures used in footwear and apparel production. He then created a product lifecycle management system that centralised historical design and product information. Using this data and a GenAI model trained on the latest consumer choices, he developed an algorithm that continuously generated a range of designs. The system considered previous purchases, current consumer trends and an individual’s browsing and purchasing history on the company’s online platform.
 
The project was implemented through the company’s online sales channel. Customers were shown a range of products, including T-shirts and leggings featuring varied patterns, designs and textures, which could be personalised while they browsed. Products and configurations frequently selected by users became more prominent in the recommendation system. Once a customer selected their preferred colour, style, and fabric for an item such as a shoe or shirt, the product could be ordered directly through the website. Crucially, the company kept the required product components available but assembled them into the final configuration only after the customer completed the purchase.
 
Mark McCrindle, founder of the Australian research firm McCrindle, coined the term “Gen Alpha”. The firm estimated that, by 2029, the spending power of Gen Alpha would reach $5.46 trillion. Other estimates suggest that the spending of Gen Alpha and Gen Z could grow three times faster than that of all other generations by 2030, together accounting for around one-third of the consumer market.
 
More than a typical generational transition, Gen Alpha is the first cohort to grow up entirely surrounded by technology, with apps, connectivity and smart devices integrated into their education and entertainment from early childhood. Consequently, they are expected to surpass earlier digital natives like Gen Z in their technological familiarity and competence.
 
The writer is an economic analyst and author
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

UCBs: Past imperfect, present evolving as RBI revives on-tap licensing

Forty years on, has India allowed General Vaidya's sacrifice to fade away?

Premium

In an age of social media, founder-led brands are the new business model

Premium

Punjab's political climate turns fluid as old alliances lose their grip

Premium

The case for keeping UPI free outweighs the costs of its infrastructure

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBS OpinionTechnologyMillennialsGen Z

First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

Next Story