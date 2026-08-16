Gen AI is rewriting how the world buys, spends as technology shapes choices

Young established a database on the colours, shapes and fabric textures used in footwear and apparel production. He then created a product lifecycle management system that centralised historical design and product information. Using this data and a GenAI model trained on the latest consumer choices, he developed an algorithm that continuously generated a range of designs. The system considered previous purchases, current consumer trends and an individual’s browsing and purchasing history on the company’s online platform.

The project was implemented through the company’s online sales channel. Customers were shown a range of products, including T-shirts and leggings featuring varied patterns, designs and textures, which could be personalised while they browsed. Products and configurations frequently selected by users became more prominent in the recommendation system. Once a customer selected their preferred colour, style, and fabric for an item such as a shoe or shirt, the product could be ordered directly through the website. Crucially, the company kept the required product components available but assembled them into the final configuration only after the customer completed the purchase.