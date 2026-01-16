SC Tiger Global ruling may reshape international tax jurisprudence

However, the ruling does come at a crucial time when India is amidst attracting FDI/ FPI flows. Given the findings of the SC, it is likely to send mixed signals to foreign investors and unsettle various long-settled positions around tax treaty benefits. It will also be interesting to observe the approach adopted by the IRA on various ongoing tax disputes.
Last but not the least, it is interesting to take note of the concurring opinion of Justice J B Pardiwala where he has emphasised on the principles of ‘tax sovereignty’. He notes that exercising tax sovereignty on the global stage requires thoughtful balance. It calls for aligning a nation’s geopolitical strengths, diplomatic relationships, and investment appeal - while staying firmly committed to its own sovereign interests and the core objectives of its people. When these elements work together, a country can confidently engage with the world without ever compromising its identity or long-term objectives.