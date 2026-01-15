States' excise policy must optimise revenue, adopt clearer regulation

The theoretically sound solution lies in applying the Pigouvian principle, namely to align the excise duty with the estimated economic value of the negative externality from alcohol consumption. Research and international best practices demonstrate that the most effective way to implement this is by fixing excise duty in direct proportion to the alcohol content of the beverage. This moves away from the confusing and arbitrary taxation based on the price of the beverage or category, and targets the source of the social risk — the ethanol itself. A high-alcohol spirit is taxed proportionally higher than a low-alcohol beer, creating a clear price signal that encourages consumers to choose beverages with lower alcohol content, thereby promoting responsible consumption.