Budget 2026-27: The next five reforms India needs to boost growth

Finally, we must lower the cost of capital in the economy. The average cost of capital in India is 400 to 600 basis points higher than in other large economies. To reduce the cost of capital, fiscal consolidation is a must. If the government borrows a sizable chunk of available capital, whether at the Centre or the State level, the remaining capital in the economy becomes more expensive. Institutional mandates ensure that government debt is bought up. Take, for instance, the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), which mandates that 18 per cent of all bank assets must be held in government securities. Similar provisions exist for insurance companies, too. There must be a phased rollback of the SLR to free up capital and lower borrowing costs. At the same time, the deepening of bond markets will allow more corporate debt to be raised through bonds rather than loans.