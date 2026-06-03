Shastri Bhawan embodied a more open, accessible era of governance

The binding force at Shastri Bhawan over the years has been the information officers (IOs) attached to the various ministries. Many of them have been household names because of the daily calls and the frequent visits to them — considered a must-do drill for the media. They were the first floor occupants of Shastri Bhawan for six decades, connecting the media to the larger world of policymakers in the upper floors of the same building and elsewhere. Of course, many of them have now shifted a few kilometres away to the National Media Centre on Raisina Road, while retaining their Shastri Bhawan connect.