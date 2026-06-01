A slippery slope: Why India must prioritise growth over rupee fears

The other key difference is what is happening outside India. The US 10-year bond continues to offer a risk free dollar return of above 4 per cent. There is significant demand for capital to satisfy the desired investments in AI and related sectors in several parts of the world. Countries in Europe are thinking about borrowing more to spend on defense. The same is the case in Japan. Capital therefore is spoilt for choice. It can invest in risk free US bonds and earn around 4.5 per cent in dollar terms. It can buy fixed income securities offered by Europe or Japan. It can finance new technology investments. This is a different reality from what Indian policymakers faced over the last two decades. The symptoms of weakness in the rupee or pressure on the current account may seem similar to before, but the world has certainly changed.