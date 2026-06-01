Why India needs a new authority on quality: Beyond setting standards

The real test is whether Indian certification is accepted abroad without yet another layer of compliance. The limited overseas acceptance of BIS hallmarking, despite harmonised gold purity standards, shows the gap between a domestic mark and international confidence. But recognition is possible. Apeda’s National Programme for Organic Production, EIC’s seafood certification, and the Network for Certification and Conservation of Forests certification benchmarked with Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, show that Indian schemes can gain credibility when designed for benchmarking and recognition. The aim should not be one Indian scheme for every foreign requirement, but credible schemes where recognition matters.