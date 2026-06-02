RBI monetary policy: The critical need to attract foreign savings

The West Asia crisis has shifted the focus to inflation pressures and the negative impact on growth from the fuel price hike. However, there is another metric that captures underlying pressures in the economy but doesn’t receive the attention it deserves. This is the flow of funds, which captures all sources—from bank credit, NBFCs, debt markets, equity markets, and foreign sources such as external commercial borrowings and FDI.

In FY26, the total flow of funds in the economy (or net increase during the year) was ₹47tn vs ₹36.6tn in FY25. While this is an impressive jump, it mainly came from bank credit, which accounted for a 62 per cent share, while non-banking sources’ share reduced to just 38 per cent. This is very different from earlier years, when banking and non-banking sectors accounted for nearly 50 per cent share each. The slowdown in mobilisation of funds from the non-banking sector reflects slower NBFC lending and equity issuances. Another factor is that inflows from the foreign sources have stagnated at 11 per cent share, with slowdown in net FDI and ECB inflows. In FY22, foreign sources used to contribute nearly a 30 per cent share of total flows in the economy.