Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Manipur has been rife with ethnic tensions for long. The Meiteis, who are Vaishnavite Hindus, are the majority population of the state (53 per cent) but occupy only 10 per cent of its land (t

Churches, homes and other properties belonging to Kuki tribals were burnt down in clashes with the majority Meitei community. A police armoury has been looted, and both sides are using snatched weapons. More than 50 individuals have lost their lives. There is a danger that the ethnic violence may spread to neighbouring states – non-Meiteis are evacuating Imphal. These are more than adequate indicators of the state government's failure.