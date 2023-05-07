A new fear of AI dawning?

The announcement last week of Geoffrey Hinton quitting Google, and, when asked why, replying “I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google”, has made us all wonder what lies ahead for all of us. Why all of us take Mr Hinton’s comment very seriously is because he is known in scientific circles as the Godfather of AI. He is the brain behind the “neural network”, a mathematical concept that makes it easy to extract patterns from very, very large datasets of human languages. Thus, you can say that things like ChatGPT would not have come about without the “neural network” and Mr Hinton’s contributions (more than 200 peer-reviewed research papers) to make it usable.