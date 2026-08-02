Six issues impeding foreign investors in India need urgent attention

Foreign capital coldly evaluates the Indian state. It moves to jurisdictions offering better combinations of tax, risk, and institutional quality. India operates a source-based taxation policy, but residence-based taxation works better in furthering the Indian interest in economic success. India must compete for foreign capital through attractive low taxation for foreigners, as was done with success by countries like Ireland.

The third problem is expropriation by the Indian state. Multiple arms of the Indian state — from tax authorities to state governments — have a demonstrated history of harming foreign firms. In developing countries, domestic institutions such as the judiciary and property rights are weak. Bilateral investment treaties provide a safety blanket. They protect foreign investors through international arbitration when domestic institutions fail. The economic function of these treaties is to reduce institutional risk. This lowers the rate of return that foreign investors demand. The money paid out owing to writing strong treaties is the flow of insurance payments in return for stabilising vast sums of foreign money in the country. Each payout to a foreigner should trigger responses in the Indian state to solve the root cause which led to a foreigner being expropriated.