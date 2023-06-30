Uniting for big-bang discoveries

Taken together, these promise explosive new insights. The technologies developed for these observations were awesome, and so was the spirit of collaborations across frontiers. Both sets of results came from large groups located in many research institutions across multiple nations.

Thursday was physics day. Two big announcements were made by different research groups. Gravit­ational wave researchers using pulsars announced they had discovered gravitational signals that might even date back to the Big Bang. Researchers studying neutrinos generated a picture of the Milky Way galaxy as “seen” by these ghost particles.